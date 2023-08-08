National Bank Financial Increases Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to C$8.50

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Kelt Exploration from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $5.37 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $5.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

