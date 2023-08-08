Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered Parkland from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Parkland Price Performance

About Parkland

Shares of Parkland stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. Parkland has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $28.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

