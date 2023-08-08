Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered Parkland from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parkland
Parkland Price Performance
About Parkland
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Parkland
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.