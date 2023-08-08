AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2023

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRXGet Free Report) will release its 6/30/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACRX opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACRX

Institutional Trading of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.