AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) will release its 6/30/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACRX opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.26.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

