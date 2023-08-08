McEwen Mining (MUX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) is scheduled to be releasing its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect McEwen Mining to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 86.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. On average, analysts expect McEwen Mining to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Price Performance

MUX opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MUX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on McEwen Mining from $10.75 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on McEwen Mining from $9.50 to $10.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of McEwen Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 37.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 47.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 38,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 221.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 99,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

