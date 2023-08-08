Frontera Energy (FEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of FEC stock opened at C$10.75 on Tuesday. Frontera Energy has a 1-year low of C$9.00 and a 1-year high of C$14.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.68. The company has a market cap of C$915.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Frontera Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

