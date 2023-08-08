MarketWise (MKTW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.00 million. MarketWise had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. On average, analysts expect MarketWise to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MKTW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 24.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.