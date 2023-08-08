Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post earnings of C($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$64.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.18 million.

ACB opened at C$0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00. The company has a market cap of C$255.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.97. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.91.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACB. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.31 to C$0.72 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.46.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

