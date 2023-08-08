Spruce Power (SPRU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Spruce Power had a negative net margin of 204.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter.

Spruce Power Trading Down 1.0 %

Spruce Power stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. Spruce Power has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Insider Transactions at Spruce Power

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Power

In other Spruce Power news, CEO Christian S. Fong bought 50,000 shares of Spruce Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,586,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan J. Ledecky purchased 39,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $31,751.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 363,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $290,968. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 126,417 shares of company stock worth $100,506 over the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spruce Power stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Power Company Profile

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers.

Featured Stories

