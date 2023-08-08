Spruce Power (SPRU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Spruce Power had a negative net margin of 204.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter.
Spruce Power Trading Down 1.0 %
Spruce Power stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. Spruce Power has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spruce Power stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers.
