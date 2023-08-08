MiNK Therapeutics (INKT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect MiNK Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect MiNK Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INKT opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

INKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

In other MiNK Therapeutics news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 22,065 shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,318.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,617,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,641,839.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

