Alibaba Group (BABA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Alibaba Group to post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, analysts expect Alibaba Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:BABA opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.51 and its 200 day moving average is $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.07.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
