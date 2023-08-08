Alibaba Group (BABA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Alibaba Group to post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, analysts expect Alibaba Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BABA opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.51 and its 200 day moving average is $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after buying an additional 202,226 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,283,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,132,000 after purchasing an additional 496,842 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,142,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,690,000 after buying an additional 66,655 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.07.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

