Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sunrun Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sunrun in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sunrun’s current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RUN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.37.

Sunrun Price Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $17.55 on Monday. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 2.28.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,719,021.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $408,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at $20,719,021.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $63,795.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,407,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,187,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,605 over the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 153.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 735.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 40.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.