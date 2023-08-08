Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the company will earn $6.55 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. SVB Securities raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.59.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $101.27 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $129.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after acquiring an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,799,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,627,000 after acquiring an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,947,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after acquiring an additional 333,400 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,142,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,127,000 after purchasing an additional 47,042 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

