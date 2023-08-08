Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $187.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.85 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ETD. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ETD

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 0.8 %

ETD opened at $35.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 260,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after buying an additional 66,167 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.