Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dream Finders Homes, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note issued on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dream Finders Homes’ current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dream Finders Homes’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $942.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

NASDAQ:DFH opened at $30.50 on Monday. Dream Finders Homes has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,974,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 466,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,359.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 466,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,042.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 48.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 92.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 365.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

