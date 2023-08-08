Analysts Offer Predictions for Clearfield, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) – Northland Capmk dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clearfield in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 4th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Clearfield’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Clearfield’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities downgraded Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.43.
Clearfield Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $39.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $602.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $134.90.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.82 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clearfield by 128.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,641 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,716,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 13,834.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 315,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 313,493 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,992,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 544,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
