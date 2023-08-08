FY2024 EPS Estimates for Dream Industrial REIT Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.02.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Dream Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Dream Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$8.08 and a 52 week high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

