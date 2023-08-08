FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report released on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($8.42) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.21.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 4.1 %

RARE stock opened at $36.14 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 185.89% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. The company had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $76,700.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $27,354.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,138.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $76,700.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at $494,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,387 shares of company stock valued at $219,356 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

