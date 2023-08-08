B. Riley Comments on Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.98% and a net margin of 68.07%. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 97,427 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 42,384 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% during the second quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 21,804 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 277.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 95,151 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

