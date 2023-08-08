FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Verona Pharma plc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Verona Pharma in a research note issued on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.17. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verona Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Verona Pharma Trading Down 4.5 %

Verona Pharma stock opened at $19.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.29, a current ratio of 26.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 19,736 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $52,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,966,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 50,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,902,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 19,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $52,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,966,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,007,913 shares of company stock worth $10,464,636. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 520.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 30.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

