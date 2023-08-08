Starbucks Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $101.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.23. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,822,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $477,749,000 after purchasing an additional 53,267 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,741,453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 166,585 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1,298.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 84,192 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 78,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

