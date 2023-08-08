Reviewing Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) & Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Free Report) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treace Medical Concepts has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III N/A -28.55% 0.84% Treace Medical Concepts -30.48% -48.57% -23.64%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A Treace Medical Concepts 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III and Treace Medical Concepts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus price target of $29.60, indicating a potential upside of 42.72%. Given Treace Medical Concepts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Treace Medical Concepts is more favorable than Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III and Treace Medical Concepts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $200,000.00 N/A N/A Treace Medical Concepts $141.84 million 8.96 -$42.81 million ($0.84) -24.69

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Treace Medical Concepts.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III beats Treace Medical Concepts on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity. It also provides Lapiplasty mini-incision system designed to allow the Lapiplasty procedure to be performed through a 3.5cm incision; and Adductoplasty system designed for reproducible realignment, stabilization, and fusion of the midfoot. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

