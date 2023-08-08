Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $3.68 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.38). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $892.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.11 million. On average, analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $131.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.40 and its 200-day moving average is $137.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $163.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73.
Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals
In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,726 shares of company stock worth $1,011,386. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.
