Berenberg Bank Trims Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Target Price to GBX 250

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.11) to GBX 250 ($3.19) in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CYBBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($2.94) in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 175 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.30) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.62) to GBX 220 ($2.81) in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 220 ($2.81) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 180 ($2.30) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $1.90 on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

