Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,100 at Berenberg Bank

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,150 ($14.70) to GBX 1,100 ($14.06) in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on CBGPY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,175 ($15.02) to GBX 1,150 ($14.70) in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Peel Hunt raised Close Brothers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,066.67.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group Stock Up 0.3 %
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Close Brothers Group
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.