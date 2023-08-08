Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,100 at Berenberg Bank

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,150 ($14.70) to GBX 1,100 ($14.06) in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CBGPY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,175 ($15.02) to GBX 1,150 ($14.70) in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Peel Hunt raised Close Brothers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,066.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $22.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

