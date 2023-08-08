BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$60.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$62.64.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.967 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.72%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
