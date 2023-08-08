Global Business Travel Group (GBTG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Global Business Travel Group to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.50 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. On average, analysts expect Global Business Travel Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GBTG stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.26. Global Business Travel Group has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

In related news, CEO Paul G. Abbott purchased 8,147 shares of Global Business Travel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,225 shares in the company, valued at $15,857,656.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 12.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

