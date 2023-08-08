NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Given New GBX 6,700 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,400 ($81.79) to GBX 6,700 ($85.62) in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
NXGPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,150 ($78.59) to GBX 6,500 ($83.07) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NEXT in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($83.07) to GBX 7,000 ($89.46) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7,014.29.
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.
