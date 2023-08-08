Royal Bank of Canada Increases STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target to C$5.00

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on SNVVF
STEP Energy Services Price Performance
About STEP Energy Services
STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than STEP Energy Services
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.