Royal Bank of Canada Increases STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target to C$5.00

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNVVF opened at $3.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. STEP Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $5.19.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

