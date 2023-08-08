Holley (HLLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Holley had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.98 million. On average, analysts expect Holley to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HLLY opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Holley has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Holley from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Holley from $3.75 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Holley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Holley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Holley by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Holley by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 77.1% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

