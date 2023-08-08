Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNMSF. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SNMSF

Spin Master Price Performance

Spin Master Increases Dividend

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Spin Master has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $37.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.0442 dividend. This is an increase from Spin Master’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

About Spin Master

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.