GoHealth (GOCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect GoHealth to post earnings of ($2.66) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.62. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $183.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GoHealth to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GoHealth Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of GOCO opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.99. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $22.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoHealth
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GoHealth by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50,322 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 302.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 461.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 53,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in GoHealth by 1,489.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
