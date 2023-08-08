Epsilon Energy (EPSN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 50.33%.

Epsilon Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EPSN stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Epsilon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $139.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Epsilon Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.73%.

In other Epsilon Energy news, CEO Jason Stabell bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,422. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jason Stankowski acquired 20,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 334,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Stabell bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $90,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,422. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 198,000 shares of company stock valued at $990,180. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Epsilon Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 139.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Epsilon Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

