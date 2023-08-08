Janus International Group (JBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.58 million. On average, analysts expect Janus International Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:JBI opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Janus International Group has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

In other news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 7,711,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $70,098,634.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,919.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 42.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Janus International Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,743,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,907,000 after buying an additional 375,759 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 95.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 51,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,497,000 after acquiring an additional 84,692 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after acquiring an additional 78,842 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

