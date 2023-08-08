Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) PT Lowered to GBX 3,950

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,300 ($54.95) to GBX 3,950 ($50.48) in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WZZZY. AlphaValue cut Wizz Air to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($47.28) to GBX 2,850 ($36.42) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,050 ($51.76) to GBX 4,250 ($54.31) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,450 ($31.31) to GBX 2,600 ($33.23) in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,225.00.

Wizz Air Stock Down 1.3 %

Wizz Air Company Profile

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

