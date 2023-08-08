China Yuchai International (CYD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
China Yuchai International Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE:CYD opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83.
China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Yuchai International in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
