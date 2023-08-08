China Yuchai International (CYD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

China Yuchai International Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CYD opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83.

China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 69.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 293.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Yuchai International in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

