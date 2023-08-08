IonQ (IONQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect IonQ to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 531.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. On average, analysts expect IonQ to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IONQ stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. IonQ has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31.

In related news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,104,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 4,417 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $46,466.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,583,761 shares in the company, valued at $69,261,165.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $2,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,104,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 231,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,748 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in IonQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in IonQ by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 513.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IONQ. Westpark Capital cut shares of IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on IonQ from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IonQ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

