BSQUARE (BSQR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

Shares of BSQUARE stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BSQUARE in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

