HireQuest (HQI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect HireQuest to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). HireQuest had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 million. On average, analysts expect HireQuest to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HireQuest Stock Up 0.3 %

HQI opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $337.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.01. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $29.38.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of HireQuest

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HireQuest by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HireQuest by 2,197.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HireQuest

(Get Free Report)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

Further Reading

