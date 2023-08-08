HireQuest (HQI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect HireQuest to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). HireQuest had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 million. On average, analysts expect HireQuest to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HireQuest Stock Up 0.3 %
HQI opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $337.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.01. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $29.38.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HireQuest by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HireQuest by 2,197.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.
