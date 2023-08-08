Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 338.61% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter.

Shares of HOFV stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,905,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 498,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 526.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,333,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 80,305 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 445.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 69,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

