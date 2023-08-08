Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 338.61% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of HOFV stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48.
About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
