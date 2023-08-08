Amprius Technologies (AMPX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Amprius Technologies to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, analysts expect Amprius Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMPX opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. Amprius Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,558,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,302,349. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

