SpringBig (SBIG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

SpringBig Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SBIG stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. SpringBig has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Todd Harris acquired 658,544 shares of SpringBig stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $197,563.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,550.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SpringBig news, CEO Jeffrey Todd Harris bought 658,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $197,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,550.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Sykes bought 164,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $49,390.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,522.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 920,498 shares of company stock valued at $275,549 in the last three months. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringBig during the second quarter worth $467,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringBig during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringBig during the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital started coverage on SpringBig in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers loyalty programs, rewards and offers, marketing automation, and communication services. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

