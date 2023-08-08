Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.45). On average, analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APTO stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $13.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06.

APTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 95,796 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 13.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 59,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the period.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

