Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLSE opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.20. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39,981 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth $147,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

