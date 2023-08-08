Rigetti Computing (RGTI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 567.88%. On average, analysts expect Rigetti Computing to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.33. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 40,447 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $57,030.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,599 shares of company stock worth $114,238. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization.

