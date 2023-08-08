LogicMark (LGMK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter. LogicMark had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a negative net margin of 67.48%. The business had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter.
LogicMark Price Performance
LGMK stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.88. LogicMark has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LogicMark
LogicMark Company Profile
LogicMark, Inc offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. It manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LogicMark
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- Stock Average Calculator
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for LogicMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicMark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.