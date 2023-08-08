LogicMark (LGMK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter. LogicMark had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a negative net margin of 67.48%. The business had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter.

Get LogicMark alerts:

LogicMark Price Performance

LGMK stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.88. LogicMark has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LogicMark

LogicMark Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LogicMark stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LogicMark, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LGMK Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 275,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.87% of LogicMark as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

LogicMark, Inc offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. It manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LogicMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicMark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.