OptiNose (OPTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect OptiNose to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. On average, analysts expect OptiNose to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OptiNose Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of OPTN opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $141.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.
