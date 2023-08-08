OptiNose (OPTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect OptiNose to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. On average, analysts expect OptiNose to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OptiNose Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OPTN opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $141.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptiNose

About OptiNose

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in OptiNose by 327.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 174,448 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in OptiNose by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 187,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 39.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 202,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 130.8% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

