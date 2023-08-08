Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.10. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.11% and a negative net margin of 169.99%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 million. On average, analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $461.52 million, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 10.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $13,990,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 872,782 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,025,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 588,135 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 4,222,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after acquiring an additional 538,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

