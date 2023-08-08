Sientra (SIEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $22.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 1,078.78% and a negative net margin of 74.77%. On average, analysts expect Sientra to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sientra Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sientra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sientra by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 26,649 shares during the period. 20.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sientra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

