Sientra (SIEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $22.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 1,078.78% and a negative net margin of 74.77%. On average, analysts expect Sientra to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sientra Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.85.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sientra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Sientra
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
