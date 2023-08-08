Forian (FORA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter.

Get Forian alerts:

Forian Stock Performance

FORA stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $79.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.97. Forian has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forian

About Forian

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the first quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Forian by 61.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the second quarter worth $217,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the second quarter worth $846,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Forian by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 26,435 shares during the period. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.