Forian (FORA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter.
Forian Stock Performance
FORA stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $79.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.97. Forian has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forian
About Forian
Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forian
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.