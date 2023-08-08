Wedbush Weighs in on Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $58.33 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $103.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

